QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An internal investigation is underway after an off-duty state police trooper slammed his car into a house in Quincy earlier this month, police say.

Caution tape surrounds the home that sits at the corner of Manet Avenue and Stoughton Street. The gate was torn down and both the stairs and siding were destroyed when the trooper barreled into the home last week.

Quincy police say the trooper first crashed into a guard rail around 1:30 a.m. on Labor Day and lost a tire. He made it a mile further down the road on just 3 wheels.

Police say he also hit a parked car.

The trooper was taken to a hospital after the crash.

Quincy police say they are looking into the incident and state police say they have asked them to share any findings of their internal investigation that relate to the trooper involved.

The trooper is said to still be on active duty. So far, no charges have been filed against him.

