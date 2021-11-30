PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) -

A man is facing numerous charges after driving 114 mph down I-95 while intoxicated, New Hampshire police said Tuesday.

Troopers responding to reports of a white SUV driving erratically on I-95 through Portsmouth at 9 a.m. clocked the car driving at 114 mph and pulled it over, police said. Troopers determined the driver, Craig Cooper, 51, of Amesbury, was intoxicated and when they took him to jail he assaulted two corrections officers, according to police.

Cooper was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, driving with an open container and simple assault on a corrections officer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 31, 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)