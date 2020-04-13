HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amesbury man arrested for driving while intoxicated after his car went airborne and rolled over multiple times in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single vehicle crash on Weare Road just after 1 a.m. found a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Kevin Snow, 33, had left the roadway at an apparent high rate of speed, went airborne, rolled over several times, and then came to a rest in someone’s front yard, according to state police.

Snow became trapped inside a vehicle for a short period of time before being transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested him at the hospital for felony driving while intoxicated and felony reckless conduct after an investigation determined excessive speed and physical impairment were contributing factors to the crash, state police said.

He was released on bail pending his arraignment on May 28 in Rockingham Superior Court.

During Snow’s treatment, additional injuries were discovered and he was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital for further treatment of critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Lauren Hervieux at 603-679-3333 or Lauren.Hervieux@dos.nh.gov.

