BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) — An intoxicated Hyannis man taunted officers about Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon’s murder after getting arrested at a Domino’s in Barnstable Friday following a heated dispute over his “pizza points,” police said.

Officers responding to the chain restaurant’s Falmouth Road location found Shaune Wittenmeyer, 42, acting belligerent, police said. Wittenmeyer had allegedly become angry during a dispute with staffers about his “pizza points.”

When officer John O’Hare asked Wittenmeyer to step outside, Wittenmeyer, who smelled of alcohol, allegedly knocked pizza boxes out of a Domino’s delivery person’s hand, police said.

Wittenmeyer’s belligerent demeanor escalated after he was arrested for disorderly conduct, police said.

As officers attempted to restrain him, he began to make remarks about the recently murdered Sgt. Gannon, saying that he wished one officer was the “dead cop,” police said.

Wittenmeyer allegedly knew that his comments bothered the officers, so he reportedly began to laugh, stating, “What are you going to do about it? Freedom of speech, right?”

Officers eventually secured Wittenmeyer in a holding cell.

Based on his statements about Gannon, Wittenmeyer was given an additional charge of intimidating a witness.

After learning that his license was suspended for failure to pay child support, officers also launched an investigation into how he got to the Domino’s after finding his car in the parking lot.

Wittenmeyer was released on $500 cash bail and was expected to be arraigned Monday.

