MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An intoxicated Lawrence woman passed out behind the wheel of her car while the vehicle was still in drive early Sunday morning, police said.

Police officers and fire personnel responding to Kicksmart Mobil, located at 140 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, New Hampshire, just before 12:30 a.m. found 27-year-old Ashley Long, who police say showed signs of impairment.

She was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of an intoxicating liquor, open container and unregistered vehicle.

Long was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Merrimack Division on April 11.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)