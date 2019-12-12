Police: Intoxicated man arrested after traffic stop uncovers drugs, credit card skimming device, multiple fake IDs

BOSTON (WHDH) - An intoxicated Cambridge man was arrested in Boston after police say they found drugs, cash, a credit card skimming device and numerous credit cards and IDs.

Cheury Gomez, 29, was arraigned in Brighton District Court Thursday on numerous charges including cocaine trafficking, possession, identity fraud, operating under the influence of an intoxicating drug and forgery, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper stopped Gomez on Soldiers Field Road for speeding around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The trooper then reportedly determined that Gomez was impaired and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

An illegal switchblade was discovered on his persons in addition to 12 baggies of cocaine, 10 baggies of crack cocaine and multiple baggies containing controlled prescription medicine.

A search of the vehicle turned up a credit card skimming device used to manufacture false documents and numerous credit cards and IDs that were made to look like they belonged to Gomez but did not.

Gomez was ordered held for court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)