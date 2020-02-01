Police: intoxicated man arrested for shooting gun inside his Dartmouth apartment

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun inside of his apartment on Saturday morning in Dartmouth, officials said.

Officers conducting a wellness check on a man living at an apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. on Seabreeze Drive were met with two gunshots coming from inside the residence, police said.

The scene was secured and a member the South Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT unit arrived on scene, police said.

A SWAT officer convinced the suspect, identified as Eric Nellis, 54, to exit the apartment complex and he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Detectives searched the unit and found two semi-automatic handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

The suspect, who was sent to St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation, is being charged with firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, disturbing the peace, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, two counts of vandalism and carrying a firearm while intoxicated, police said.

