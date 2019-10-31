MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An intoxicated man who tried getting into a woman’s car assaulted her by pulling her hair and scratching her in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in the area of 21 W River Drive found a man holding 21-year-old Ahmed Ali, of Manchester, down on the ground, according to police.

Two women at the scene told the officers that they had just gotten into their car when Ali allegedly grabbed the driver’s side door.

The driver was unable to close the door and says she got out in an attempt to get Ali to leave.

Ali then grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, causing her to bump her head, according to police. He also allegedly scratched her.

A man known to the women got Ali off of the victim and held him down until the officers arrived, police said.

Ali allegedly yelled at the officers and struggled with them as they tried to arrest him.

He was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Ali was intoxicated so police say they put him in protective custody for his own safety.

He was later released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Circuit Court on Nov. 20.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)