BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bedford man was taken into custody after he allegedly damaged 24 cars in Cambridge Friday night.

Officers responding to the area of Sciarappa Street around 10:45 p.m. learned that a man wearing a black jacket with a Santa hat hanging out of his back pocket had broken the side view mirrors of two dozen cars as he walked down the road, police said.

Minutes later, 27-year-old William Kleschinsky was stopped on Binney Street because he allegedly matched the suspect description.

Police say he appeared intoxicated and had blood on his hands.

Kleschinsky was arrested after being identified by witnesses and charged with 24 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Mistique Cavanaugh was reportedly one of the 24 people whose car was vandalized.

“We have a big family. We have Secret Santa and Yankee Swap that we need money for, not fixing the car,” she said. “It’s just another expense that is unnecessary.”

Kleschinsky was arraigned Monday and released on $300 bail. He is due back in court in February.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)