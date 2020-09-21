Police: Intoxicated Mass. man flipped vehicle after sideswiping parked cars in NH

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested last week on a charge of driving under the influence after he sideswiped two parked cars in New Hampshire, causing his vehicle to flip over, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on West Hollis Road in Hollis around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday found a vehicle resting on its roof in the middle of the street, according to the Hollis Police Department.

Hayden Wyld, 23, of Pepperell, was allegedly impaired when he veered across the road, struck the parked cars, and crashed, an investigation revealed.

Wyld was taken into custody and booked on charges including driving under the influence and criminal mischief.

It’s not clear when Wyld will be called to court.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

