Police: Intoxicated NH man arrested in Mass. after fleeing traffic stop with officer clinging to pickup truck

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An intoxicated New Hampshire man was arrested in Massachusetts after police say he fled a traffic stop with an officer partially inside his pickup truck early Saturday morning.

Michael Derochers, 37, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, two counts of resisting arrest, DWI second offense, and speeding, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Derochers faced a judge on Monday in Lowell District Court and waived extradition after he was arraigned on charges of OUI second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, and fugitive from justice.

A Hudson police officer stopped Derochers at the Gulf Express on Ferry Street for speeding in his 2006 GMC Sierra just after 12 a.m., police said. The officer then reportedly determined that Derochers was impaired and informed him that he was under arrest.

Derochers allegedly refused to get out of his truck and fought with the officer. During the struggle, the officer deployed his Taser but it did not affect Derochers, according to police.

Derochers then got back into his truck and allegedly sped off in the direction of Nashua with the officer partially inside. The officer was able to disengage and escape without injury.

About an hour later, Massachusetts State Police stopped and arrested Derochers on Route 3 as he crossed the New Hampshire border.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)