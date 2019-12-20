Police: Intoxicated NH man ditched truck after crashing into pole, tried to report it stolen

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An intoxicated New Hampshire man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he crashed into a cement light pole, ditched his truck in the middle of a road, and then tried to report it stolen.

Officers responding to the intersection of Congress Street and Maplewood Avenue around 2 a.m. found a wrecked truck abandoned in the middle of the roadway, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Moments later, police say they received a call from 24-year-old Charles Lamprey, who stated that his truck had been stolen.

Lamprey, a resident of Hampton, allegedly refused to meet with police. He was later found walking along Islington Street and was arrested after officers determined he had crashed into a cement light pole and a street sign near the Memorial Bridge.

He is facing charges including conduct after an accident, driving while intoxicated, and false report of a stolen vehicle.

Lamprey has since been released on personal recognizance.

He slated to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Jan. 13.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)