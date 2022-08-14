BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are investigation the death of a 19-year-old who was shot a killed in Mattapan.

Police responded to a report of a person shot near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue Thursday night. Police said they found Mattapan resident Xavier Barkon suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Barkon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

