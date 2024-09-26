LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police remained on scene at a pair of crime scenes in Lawrence Thursday morning, searching the areas less than a mile from each other after incidents overnight.

One investigation appeared to center on the Attika Lounge nightclub on Mill Street. Crews responded to the area shortly after 12 a.m. and remained in place around the club for several hours. The scene was clear as of around 6 a.m.

The second investigation focused on the area of South Union Street and Abbott Street.

Police had both areas blocked off with crime scene tape as they continued their investigation. A 7NEWS camera spotted evidence markers near bullet casings at one location.

Police did not immediately release any additional information about their investigations and did not say whether the two crime scenes were related to one another.

