BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in Roxbury Tuesday night.

There was a large police presence in Roxbury early Wednesday morning, with officers seen sweeping for evidence and placing markers near shell casings on the ground of Warren Street.

At 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 39 Warren Street, Roxbury.

Officers located three male adults suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival at the scene.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals by EMS.

One other adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a local hospital after driving to the area of Mass Avenue and Albany Street.

No arrests have been made yet.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)