EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a man crashed through the front of a store selling Donald Trump merchandise in Easton Thursday.

Surveillance video from New England For Trump on Washington Street showed the car smashing through a window at the front of the store and driving completely into the building, narrowly missing one person in the store. That person was not hurt, police said.

Police took the driver into custody and towed the car from the store. No other information was immediately available.

