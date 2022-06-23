Police are investigating after a five-year-old child fell out of a third-floor window in Mission Hill Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Officials confirmed Thursday morning the child is in stable condition.

Police received the call at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. A witness report reveals that a person who was walking by the house on 135 Calumet Street Wednesday night saw a window screen come out of the third-floor window and saw someone fall out of the window and land on a car.

The witness then saw a male come outside, grab the child put him inside a car and left the area. Officials responded and spoke with the driver who stated they were driving the child to the hospital.

A large police presence remains on Calumet Street.

There is no other information immediately available.

Experts advise parents to keep furniture that children can climb on away from any windows and use a window guard

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.