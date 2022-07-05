DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult male victim is in the hospital after suffering serious life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning.

At 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Wilcock Street in Dorchester. Police located the victim upon arrival and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim remains in the hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Officials said Boston Police Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene response team were called to the scene.

