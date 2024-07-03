BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Charlestown after reports of shots fired, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said a 911 call came in just before 4 p.m. for a person who had been shot near the intersection of Walford Way and Obrien Court.

Investigators were seen placing evidence markers on an orange Mazda car with bullet holes in the windshield. A white car in front of the orange car had a damaged trunk.

Another nearby minivan had evidence markers with windows that appeared to have been shot out.

Neighbors said they heard something that sounded like fireworks, but could have been gunshots Wednesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made as of 5 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

