ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Arlington Friday night.

A man dressed all in black with his face covered by a mask entered Arlington Convenience located at 245 Massachusetts Avenue around 8 p.m., according to a post on the Arlinton Police Department’s Twitter page.

It is unclear what the suspect was armed with or what they may have stolen.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call police at 781-316-1212.