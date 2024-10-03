MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Melrose gas station with a knife early Thursday, according to the Melrose Police Department.

At around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station at 860 Main St. for reports of an armed robbery, police said.

Investigators determined the man allegedly stole “nicotine vape devices” and cash from the register before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Black man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers, and a medical mask, police said.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find him, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 781-665-1212 or detectives at 781-979-4473.

