BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bag of bullets found at Boston Latin Academy Tuesday.

Officers responding to the school at 1:50 p.m. found a bag of ammunition at the loading dock of the school, police said. The bag was found after school had been dismissed.

Police said they swept the school and found no other suspicious items. The incident is under investigation.

