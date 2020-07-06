Police investigate brazen stabbing inside Chelsea state park

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man was stabbed inside Mary O’Malley State Park Monday.
The victim was stabbed in the neck and the eye has been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with what are said to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chelsea Police Captain Keith Houghton and Chief Brian Kyes
A person of interest was detained and is being interviewed.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)