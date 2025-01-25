Surveillance video shows what appears to be a person walking up to a car Wednesday night in this Nashua, new Hampshire parking lot.

Moments later, the car goes up in flames. Nashua police say someone threw an “incendiary device” into the car on West Hollis street igniting a fire that spread to two other vehicles.

Jose Almonte works at a barber shop right in front of the lot where the car caught fire.

“When we walked out the door we saw a lot of flames coming from the left side of the Mercedes Benz,” said Almonte. “I have been working here since 2003 and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Investigators say three cars were damaged by the flames and it appears to be a targeted attack.

Neighbors are still in shock.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

