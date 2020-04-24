Police investigate car into pole in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a car smashed into a utility pole in Braintree Friday evening.

The collision happened in the area of 900 Liberty St., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The force of the impact sent the pole crashing onto another set of wires.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 900 block Liberty Street by the DAV is down to one lane due to a car v pole. Seek alt routes. @BELDBraintree responding #braintree pic.twitter.com/KwqHLq2H2y — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) April 24, 2020

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Utility crews are en route.

