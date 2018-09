LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Leicester Friday.

According to fire crews, two cars slammed into each other sending one into a pole at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 169.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Engine 3 and A-3 on scene of a 2-car MVA Rt 20/Rt 169. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/izLPAq9Ygd — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) September 29, 2018

