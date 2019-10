WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a car smashed into a pole in Wilmington Monday night.

The collision happened in the area of 316 Lowell Street around 10:30 p.m.

The force of the impact sent the pole crashing into the street.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation is en route to remove the sign.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.