MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three cars traveling underneath the Queen City overpass in Manchester were hit by construction equipment thrown from the Queen City Bridge, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Some of the vehicles were left with smashed windshields, according to officials: the result of rebar, shovels and concrete that were thrown from the bridge, which is under construction.

Troopers initially responded to the incident around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police

Investigators said no one was hurt and that no arrests have been made yet. New Hampshire State Police ask that anyone with information contact them at (603) 223-3785.

Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)