LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Lynn Tuesday after a crash that left one car upside down in the middle of a local street and badly damaged another car.

Lynn police said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Essex Street and Chestnut Street around 7:15 a.m.

Video later shared with 7NEWS showed one car resting on its roof in the street after the crash. The other car was seen with front-end damage in a parking area outside nearby Tony Tipico Restaurant, where a sign appeared to have been knocked down.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

By 9:30 a.m., the cars involved had been removed, though debris and damage were still visible in the area.

Police were still investigating as of 9:30 a.m. and no further information was immediately available.

