WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Waltham Wednesday evening after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Totten Pond Road.

SKY7-HD over the area near 5 p.m. spotted a pickup truck with its front end smashed.

An ambulance was on scene and the area was roped off, with cars not being allowed down what is usually a busy street.

A few blocks from the crash site involving the pickup truck, police were seen checking out another car.

Officials had not shared any information about the crash as of 6 p.m.

Crews remained on scene, though, and several blocks of Totten Pond Road were closed to traffic.

One neighbor who lives near the crash site spoke to 7NEWS, in the meantime, saying she heard a loud noise around 4:15 p.m.

She said she came outside to find the pickup truck and several other vehicles, including a National Grid truck, with visible damage.

The neighbor said she saw two bodies on the ground near the National Grid truck, which she said had been on site through much of the day as crews did utility work.

