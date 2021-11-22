GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at a toll plaza that killed a driver.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the West Gardiner Toll Plaza, police said. The driver of the vehicle has not been identified, and the medical examiner’s officer is scheduled to perform an autopsy to confirm their identity this week, police said.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a guardrail, redirected itself back onto the highway and then hit a center pylon at the toll plaza. The car then burst into flames, police said.

Several local public safety departments responded to the scene, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)