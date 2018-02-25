NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the highway in Newburyport.

State Police say troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport early Sunday.

They say a 66-year-old woman from Maine was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck a man walking on the highway. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His name was not publicly released, pending notification of his family. No charges have been filed.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the crash and trying to determine why the man was walking on the highway.

