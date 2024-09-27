RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police swarmed a gas station in Randolph Friday as they investigated a report of shots fired in Dorchester that left one man with a gunshot wound to the hand, Boston police confirmed.

Law enforcement officers were seen at the Mobil gas station on North Main Street in Randolph early Friday afternoon. Police had two cars roped off with yellow caution tape and could be seen questioning people in the area.

SKY7-HD spotted one car with a bullet hole in its window.

In a statement, a Boston police spokesperson said officers first responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Harvard Street in Dorchester near 11:15 a.m.

Though the investigation was ongoing, the spokesperson said one of the vehicles seen in Randolph was connected to the Shot Spotter activation.

Officials said the man who was injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In Randolph, a 7NEWS camera spotted one man with a bandage on his hand and what appeared to be blood on his sweatpants.

One of the cars at the scene appeared to have a baby’s car seat inside.

One person near the area said he heard someone arguing with police earlier Friday afternoon.

With little information on what happened, people in Randolph were on high alert.

“There were six police cars,” said Ilene Cloutier. “They all had their lights on. And they were just walking around.”

Boston police said they had not made any arrests as of around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

