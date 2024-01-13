BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Brockton Friday night after a deadly shooting at a local restaurant, officials said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office in a post on X said the shooting happened near 7:30 p.m. at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet off Crescent Street.

The DA’s office said one victim had been pronounced dead as of 9 p.m.

A Brockton police spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet. There were no other reported injuries.

Investigators were spotted still on scene shortly after 9 p.m.

Though authorities did not share any additional information, a vehicle was taped off near the shooting site and appeared to be part of the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

