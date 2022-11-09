DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Homicide detectives and officers responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.

“This is another unfortunate incident, another brazen shooting in the middle of the day,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We simply have too many guns, and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways, and done so very quickly.”

The incident follows a weekend of shootings, and a weeks-long stretch of violence in the surrounding communities.

“This is too close to home, and this is, a very shame that somebody got killed,” Rene Weathers, who lives in Dorchester, said. “In front of the, in daylight, in front of the house. This is very scary.”

There will be a community meeting in Nubian Square Wednesday night to address gun violence citywide.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

