BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and three other people were also taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Roxbury early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened on Hammond Street near 1:30 a.m.

A Boston police spokesperson said officers responded and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Boston EMS spokesperson said crews brought a total of four patients to the hospital but did not say whether anyone else was shot, other than the man who died.

Emergency crews were on scene for several hours Tuesday morning, placing caution tape around the apparent site of the shooting. A bullet hole was seen in a window.

Boston police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing as of around 7 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

