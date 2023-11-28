WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Monday after a man was shot and killed in Wareham, officials said.

The shooting happened on Main Street Monday afternoon. Wareham police subsequently said part of Main Street was closed to thru-traffic between Pierceville Road and County Road “due to an active crime scene” under investigation.

Police said the scene was contained and there was no threat to the immediate public.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office in a post on X confirmed the shooting was fatal.

The DA’s office described the investigation as “active and ongoing” as of around 6:45 p.m. and said the incident was not believed to be a random act of violence.

No further information was available as of around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police were still asking community members to avoid the area around the crime scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

