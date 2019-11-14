Police investigate discovery of 2 bodies inside Maine home

GREENBUSH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they are investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home in Greenbush.

Maine State Police say they responded to the residence just after noon on Wednesday. They found the bodies of 60-year-old Mark Buchanan and 51-year-old Leah Watson, both of Greenbush, inside.

Police say the bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office. They say the deaths appear to be drug-related and there is no threat to the public.

