BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Burlington Wednesday after an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station, police said.

Burlington police in a statement said the robbery happened near 3:30 a.m. at the Mobil gas station at 173 Bedford Street.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with staff who explained that a male party entered the store wearing a mask and gloves, brandished what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money,” police said.

Police said the person fled the scene with $400 and was spotted traveling east on Bedford Street. There were no reported injuries at the gas station.

Police said officers searched the area with help from a police K9 but were unable to find the alleged robber.

Burlington police said the suspect in this case is described as an adult man, standing approximately 5’10”.

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

