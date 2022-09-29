HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a car and a truck on Broad Cove Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a truck. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. The driver of the truck stood outside the truck. Hingham Firefighters freed the driver from the car and transported him to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officials said the truck driver, who was seat belted, suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates the car had been driving east on Broad Cove Road and crossed over the center line into the oncoming lane into the westbound lane, where it then struck the truck head-on. The truck, a 2017 Freightliner Box style, had been traveling west on Broad Cove Road and attempted to steer right but was unable to avoid the car.

Broad Cove Road remained closed until around 8 p.m. while the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section and Crime Scene Services investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by Hingham Police and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Officials said no citations or charges have been filed and the name of the deceased driver is not being released at this time pending family notification.

