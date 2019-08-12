Police investigate fatal crash on I-95 in Maine

MATTAMISCONTIS TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — State police say they’re continuing to investigate a crash on Interstate 95 that killed a 36-year-old woman.

The crash took place in Mattamiscontis Township, near Lincoln, on Friday. Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Joshua Bell, of Medway, drifted into the median, overcorrected and overturned.

The crash killed Bell’s wife, Stephanie Bell, who was thrown from the truck and died at the scene. They say she was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say Joshua Bell was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says 95 people have died in traffic crashes this year.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)