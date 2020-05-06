Police investigate fatal shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Fall River late Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to 911 calls at about 11:25 a.m. found the victim in the area of Mott and Warren streets, according to an emailed statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not made public and no arrests were announced.

City and state police are investigating.

A witness told The Herald News he heard at least five shots.

