PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been shot and killed near his Providence home, police said.

Manee Castillo was shot at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Maj. David Lapatin said at a news conference Wednesday.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by family members where he was later pronounced dead.

“What we’re getting is it might have been a verbal argument that was going to turn into a physical altercation when the gun was brought out,” Lapatin said. Several people may have been involved, police said.

Police did not say what sparked the argument.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.

Castillo’s death was the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

