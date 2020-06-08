Police investigate fatal shooting in Waterville, Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — State and local police in Maine said Monday they’re investigating the death of a 33-year-old man from Waterville.

Joseph Tracy was shot over the weekend and died Monday morning at Maine Medical Center, police said.

Police said investigators were still determining the circumstances of the shooting. The state medical examiner’s office also performed an autopsy on Monday, they said.

