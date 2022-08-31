BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-car crash in Brockton that killed one person and seriously injured several others.

Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue.

Brockton’s fire department was also called in, with crews treating victims before they were transported by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation with State and local police working at the scene. Pleasant Street remained blocked off to traffic late into the evening as officials continued to collect evidence.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)