MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police searched a Manchester, New Hampshire home Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation to find missing girl Harmony Montgomery, at one point hauling a refrigerator out of the building.

Officials from the Manchester Police Department and other agencies were on Union Street Tuesday at the former home of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery. Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 when she was 5 years old and under her father’s custody. She wasn’t reported missing until 2021.

Sources told 7NEWS that newly-developed information led them to the apartment.

A refrigerator marked with biohazard stickers was wheeled out of the Manchester apartment and loaded it onto a box truck along with several other pieces of evidence.

By late afternoon a DPW crew was using a high-tech camera in the sewer line below union street outside the apartment.

Harmony’s biological mother Crystal Sorey told 7NEWS by phone she always had a bad feeling about that apartment.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for really but I’m hoping that it just brings us closer to getting answers,” she said.

Adam Montgomery is currently in jail on charges including that he hit his daughter.

In January, police dug up a backyard in Manchester where Harmony last lived but were unable to locate any signs of the missing child.

The AG’s Office said that no other information on the reason for the search will be released, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or text 603-203-6060.

