CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt and two people were taken into custody Monday in connection with a pair of shootings in Chelsea, officials said.

The first shooting happened near 9 a.m. on Fifth Street.

Police said a juvenile was shot in the leg and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile was identified in connection with the shooting.

Moments after shots rang out on Fifth Street, police said officers responded to another shooting on Washington Avenue.

7NEWS cameras were rolling as police arrested two people linked to the Washington Avenue gunshots.

Police placed crime scene tape around both shooting scenes and recovered three guns Monday morning.

While their investigation continued, witnesses described their experiences.

“We saw what was happening and the cops were on the scene quick,” said Joneal Brown.

“After they cordoned off the scene, they started looking around basically for evidence,” said Mitch Severt.

Officials said Chelsea High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a result of the shootings. The lockdown had been lifted as of around 12 p.m. and school activities were proceeding as scheduled.

No further information was immediately available.

