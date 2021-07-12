PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been shot and killed in Providence, the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

The victim was shot in the backyard of a Public Street home at about 7 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Maj. David Lapatin said it appears the victim was targeted.

No name was released and no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators.

Mayor Jorge Elorza was at the scene where he consoled the victim’s family and said there are too many automatic weapons on the streets.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)