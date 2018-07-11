Police investigate report of human skull found in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation Wednesday after receiving a report of a human skull that was found in Worcester, but it turned out to be a false alarm, officials said.

Residents claiming to have discovered a skull in the area of East Mountain Street alerted police, prompting an investigation, according to Worcester Lt. Sean Murtha.

Police responded to the area and roped off the scene with caution tape.

It was later determined that that skull was a “synthetic fake,” according to Murtha.

No additional details were immediately available.

