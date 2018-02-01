Police investigate reported carjacking in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Brockton Police responded Thursday to a report of a stolen motor vehicle with a child in the car. The child has since been found safe.

According to police, a stolen vehicle was reported on North Montello Street.

The vehicle is a black Audi Q7 with West Virginia plates. The front plate is a Marine Corps vanity plate.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

